Loneliness and social isolation seen as public health issue, Surgeon General says

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy offers ways to promote social connection.

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy offers ways to promote social connection.

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy offers ways to promote social connection.

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy offers ways to promote social connection.

Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared loneliness and isolation an epidemic and its health impacts have been compared to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

According to data from the CDC, about 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely and about 1 in 4 U.S. adults report not having social and emotional support.

Loneliness and social isolation can lead to a number of negative mental and physical health problems, according to research, and doctors say it's important to discuss this topic in routine health visits and when managing chronic diseases.