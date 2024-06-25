Cookie shop baking love and sharing joy

HOUSTON, Texas -- At Michael's Cookie Jar, you are greeted with a bright and colorful mural that shares the store's motto - share the love.

Michael Savino is the owner and baker. He said the cookies are made from scratch, "to me cookies are about comfort and familiarity, so we just want to do the classics better than anyone else."

The bakery is proud to be an affirming and open place, welcoming everyone.

"I think in a divided world, cookies are one thing maybe we can agree on," Savino said.

Michael's Cookie Jar is located at 5330 Weslayan Street in Houston.