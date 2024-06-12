The Houston Tennis Club serving their community on and off the court!

The Houston Tennis Club bringing diversity, inclusiveness and community to the courts and beyond.

Houston, TX -- The Houston Tennis Club was founded in 1980 as a safe space for people of all different identities, religions and life-styles. A place to get together to play tennis without the fear of being persecuted because of the way that they are. The very diverse club welcomes players of all backgrounds, all ages, all levels of play, men and women. Club member Mason Purkis loves the diversity.

"It's for anybody to come out and play weather you're gay, straight, man, woman," said Purkis. "All genders, identities are welcomed and I think that's why it feels so familiar."

This year a lot of women have joined. Lucy Cevallos follows the club on Instagram, she contacted them to make sure allies could join.

"I wanted to make sure I wasn't going to intrude on their space," said Cevallos. "I reached out and said I wanted to join. They were super welcoming and said absolutely."

At the end of the year the Houston Tennis Club host their big fund-raising tournament HOUTEX. Proceeds from the tournament each year go to a worthy non-profit organization dedicated to making their community a better place to live.