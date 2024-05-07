Teachers surprised with renovated lounge, new appliances

WILLIS, Texas -- The newly-formed Parent Teacher Organization at Hardy Elementary is surprising their dedicated teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"The teacher lounge is pretty basic," PTO President Monet Rodrigues said. "One of the ways we decided to support our teachers was to redo the lounge and make a personal space for them."

Over the weekend, parents and volunteers revamped the lounge with help from the real estate team, The Valdez Group. The teachers were gifted a new coffee bar, two new microwaves, a new fridge and a fully stocked pantry.

"We're all about helping the community and we love our teachers," Jennifer Valdez said. "We wanted to come in and give back to them."

