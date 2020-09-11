Community & Events

Raleigh's Ovarian Cancer Walk goes virtual!

This year's Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K kicks off Saturday, September 12.

The 18th Annual Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Run kicks off virtually on Saturday, September 12 and continues to Saturday, September 26.

To register or get more information, click here.

Participants are encouraged to get out and run, walk, jog, stroll, skip, or simply donate to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research. In doing so, you honor those who are currently fighting, winning or have lost the battle due to this terrible disease.

The week concludes with a live Zoom educational forum lead by Dr. Andrew Berchuck, followed by a cancer survivor roll call, team hero recognition, and check presentation for the GYN Oncology department at the Duke Cancer Institute.
