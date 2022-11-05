Voting sites 'madhouse' ahead of early voting final day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lake Lynn Park Community Center is one of Wake County's busiest early voting sites. Voters waited in a long line Friday evening to cast their ballot.

Things are expected to get even more hectic Saturday on the final day of early voting.

"Tomorrow's the last day and I couldn't wait that long," said Raleigh resident Warren Fuson. "I kind of speculated it would be a madhouse. This is enough of a madhouse."

"I had to get this out of the way, this is important," said Raleigh resident Gabby Gavin.

"It could just get a little crowded," said Raleigh resident Vinoo Patel.

ABC11's I-Team is diving into the data and looking at early voting trends. Already, more than 200,000 North Carolinians have taken advantage of early voting than in the 2018 midterm.

Statewide data shows voter turnout so far is higher for Democrats, which is usually the case in early voting.

Black voters are turning out at the same rate as four years ago.

The Hispanic Federation said the Latino vote is lagging from 2020.

"We're hoping that the numbers go up on Election Day," said Frederick Velez of the Hispanic Federation.

The organization has been canvassing neighborhoods and encouraging folks to do their civic duty.

Saturday, it is partnering with El Centro and holding a Party to Polls event.

The festivities will start at El Centro in Durham. It's going to be a cultural affair with music, dancers, and Latin food.

Buses will depart to a polling location at 9:00 am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm.

"We want to make sure that people understand it should be a celebration, it shouldn't be seen as a chore. It's one of our responsibilities that we have as citizens to go out and vote," said Velez.