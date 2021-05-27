VTA shooting

Suspected San Jose shooter's ex-girlfriend says he was 'mentally not stable'

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected VTA shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A mass shooting, tied for the deadliest in Bay Area history, happened Wednesday at a VTA station in San Jose.

The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, killed himself after killing nine others who worked with him at the station.

We spoke to an ex-girlfriend of Cassidy.

The woman does not want to be identified. She had a court case against Cassidy in 2009, claiming that he threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

She repeatedly mentioned that he was "not mentally stable."

She says he suffered from mood swings and had issues with his coworkers, that he was "always complaining about his job." It was "it was too much work, stressful, his boss was mean to him," she said.

"They treat him bad," she explained, but kept reiterating that he had a "mental problem," and was "mentally up and down."

The woman said, "I was lucky he didn't kill me," explaining that they had "issues," and when he proposed to her, she turned him down.

"You know one day he is a nice guy, a gentleman, tells me how much he loves me and cares about me. Then after, he's totally different."

Cassidy's motive is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencevta shootingmass shootingvtainvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
Body camera video released in San Jose mass shooting
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News