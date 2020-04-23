Cost of Carolina

Wake County approves $10.2 million in affordable housing

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An announcement from the Wake County Board of Commissioners from this week touts the board's "efforts to expand affordable housing in our county."

A unanimous decision by the board approved $10.2 million in gap funding to finance 784 affordable housing units in Wake County.

"Housing is a basic need for everyone," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford in a press release. "This was an easy decision for our board to make, and we look forward to seeing how these projects will help our community."

According to officials, it is too early in the process to identify where the developments will be.

Funding for the project will come from a mix of county and federal monies and Federal Low-Income Tax Credits administered by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

In the press release, Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes said, "As our county has grown, so has the cost to live here, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 are making it even more challenging for some residents to afford to pay rent. It's critically important that we fund projects like these to give people who are struggling a path to safe, affordable housing."

Of the 784 units, nearly 300 will be tagged for families or people earning less than 50% of the area's median income. Another 300 units will be pegged for permanent supportive housing.

"Every single unit that we fund with County dollars is required to remain affordable," said Lorena McDowell, the county's affordable housing and community revitalization director. "So these units are earmarked. They're monitored and they will remain affordable. So every year, hundreds of units that we dedicate will remain affordable."

Per Wake County rules, an additional 10 percent of units must be designated for people in need of permanent supportive housing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyseniorsfamilycost of carolinawake county newsaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COST OF CAROLINA
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
City of Raleigh lowers water rates for customers
UPDATED: Trash pickup changes, social services affected by COVID-19
Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper releases plan for NC to reopen, extends order
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
LATEST: Data shows NC not ready to reopen, officials say
Dr, Ashton: We're flattening the curve, now we need to raise the line
Millions in hurricane relief still on the way for NC despite COVID-19 crisis
13-year-old still selling t-shirts to benefit hospital ICU staff
Raleigh basketball star skipping college for pioneering pro program
Show More
Unemployed restaurant, hotel workers can get $500 for bills
NCDPI recommends new grading policies for K-11 students
Durham Hazmat using new techniques to decontaminate gear exposed to COVID-19
Battered small businesses pessimistic about PPP relief
Pet owners note behavior changes in their pets amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News