hit and run

17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; Garner man charged

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police officers said a Garner man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday.

Officers arrested Nicholas Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.

Nicholas Bunch



The victim has been identified as Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina. He was a rising senior at Middle Creek High School; he previously attended Holly Springs High School.

Bunch has been charged with felony hit and run. He made his first court appearance Monday morning. He was released on bond; his next court appearance is set for August 12.

Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. July 21 in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fuquay varinawake countyhit and runpedestrian killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Durham police investigating hit-and-run on Holloway Street
Woman hit by car at Raleigh laundromat filed false report, police say
Former NC State star arrested in hit-and-run death
Tractor-trailer driver arrested after Durham hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Questions remain despite 3 arrests in deaths of missing Raleigh men
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Video of Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Show More
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
Boy loses arm when man hands him lit firework on 10th birthday
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More TOP STORIES News