17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; Garner man charged

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police officers said a Garner man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday.Officers arrested Nicholas Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.The victim has been identified as Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina. He was a rising senior at Middle Creek High School; he previously attended Holly Springs High School.Bunch has been charged with felony hit and run. He made his first court appearance Monday morning. He was released on bond; his next court appearance is set for August 12.Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. July 21 in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.