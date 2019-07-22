17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; Garner man charged

Officers arrested Nicholas Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.
The victim has been identified as Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina. He was a rising senior at Middle Creek High School; he previously attended Holly Springs High School.
Bunch has been charged with felony hit and run. He made his first court appearance Monday morning. He was released on bond; his next court appearance is set for August 12.
Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. July 21 in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.