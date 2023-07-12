Wake County commissioners approve funding for 74 new Medicaid jobs

Wake County commissioners are preparing to meet the needs of thousands in the county.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County commissioners are preparing to meet the needs of thousands in the county.

With Medicaid set to expand in North Carolina, 60,000 residents, and their families could soon be eligible for health coverage for the first time.

To help process applications, Wake County commissioners approved funding for 74 more full-time Medicaid staff.

According to Wake County officials, the available positions include 60 caseworkers, six supervisors, and eight support staff. The average wages range from $18-31 an hour.

Leaders said the new positions will reduce the red tape and approval wait times.

For more information visit here.