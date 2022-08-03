Wake County school receives fresh fruit, vegetables to celebrate Farmer's Market Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is celebrating National Farmer's Market Week with fresh produce.

The WCPSS Child Nutrition Services partnered with the State Agriculture Department and its farm-to-school program to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to school kitchens.

Cafeteria workers at Brassfield Elementary School received a truck packed with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables for the school.

Child Nutrition Services staff dressed in fruit and veggie costumes to celebrate the occasion.

"The students have had a great time this week showing us their apples and oranges and bananas that are on their tray, their strawberries that are on their tray," WCPSS child nutrition services Mary-Catherine Talton said. "So just connecting that for the students, bringing awareness to how fun fruits and vegetables can be and of course bringing awareness on social media to our our local farmers markets,"