Wake County Public Schools board to pass safe gun storage resolution amid recent numbers

There has been growing pressure from both the White House and North Carolina to keep guns kept in homes out of the hands of children.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools board is ready to pass a safe gun storage resolution when meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution isn't the type of action the board usually takes, but they called it a public safety campaign.

In 2023, Governor Roy Cooper kicked off NC SAFE, which is a similar gun safety awareness campaign in the Tar Heel state. NC SAFE stands for Secure All Firearms Effectively.

The Wake County school board resolution includes numbers cited by the Biden and Cooper Administration in recent months.

4.6 million American kids live in homes with firearms, and nearly one child under 18 each day unintentionally shoots themselves or someone else. Most of these incidents happen at home.

Another number cited is that 80 percent of kids involved in school shootings, obtained a weapon from their own home or a friend.

"I do feel that a lot of parents do not understand the source of this," Cheryl Caulfield, a board member, said. "I think a common misconception is -- I have it safe and it's not going to happen."

