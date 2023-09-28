Wake County SRO speaks about possible threats at school

School districts across the Triangle and central North Carolina are dealing with violence.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilma Cooley Griffin checks in at multiple Wake County schools as the lieutenant with the sheriff's office SRO unit. "School resource officers, are highly visible. They're not stuck in one location.They are constantly moving, speaking to the students, checking the school," she explained.

Griffin who started with the SRO unit in the early 2000's noticed school violence has increased over the years.

"A lot of times it was just fights and little minor things. But from then to now, I've seen more threats, communicating threats, threats to harm the school, such as shooting up school," Lt. Griffin continued.

The incidents are not unique to Wake County.

School districts across the Triangle and Central North Carolina are dealing with violence.

Two weeks ago a 16-year-old stabbed another student at Northern High School in Durham.

Back on September 20, a gun was found inside a student's car at Clayton High in Johnston County.

On Monday, in Hoke County, staff members were injured and hospitalized trying to break up a big brawl.

"It can be very stressful, but it's a part of the job. We understand that. It's a part of the job. And all we could do is investigate follow up and make sure that we're doing our part," she continued

But students have a part to play as well."A lot of times what happens is if they don't want to be known, they will tell a friend. And the friend more than likely would tell the parent and the parent will pass that information."

Two weeks ago students came forward to alert school staff about a gun at Lead Mine Elementary and at Wakefield High School last Friday.

"They are concerned just as well as the adults. And so for them to talk about it you know, it's letting us know, hey, listen, we need to make sure that we are doing our part," said Lt. Griffin.