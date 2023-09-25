2 Hoke County High School staff members receive minor injuries breaking up fight: HCS

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two school staff members were treated for minor injuries they received while breaking up a fight.

According to the Interim Superintendent, several students were involved in a fight on campus Monday morning. The School Resource Officers (SRO), other staff members and administrators responded to the area to break up the fight. While intervening to stop the fight, two staff members received minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies in Hoke County are investigating the incident and appropriate disciplinary and possible legal action could be taken, Rodny Shotwell said in an email to ABC11.

In the email, that was sent to parents, school leaders asked parents to remind their children about the importance of abiding by the rules and regulations in the Student Handbook and the consequences that go along with not obeying these rules.

No other injuries have been reported.

