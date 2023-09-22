Nobody was hurt and there's no ongoing threat at the school.

Elementary student caught with gun on campus in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school student brought a gun to class in Nash County on Friday.

Nash County Public Schools said another student at Winstead Avenue Elementary School spoke up and school officials were able to quickly remove the student and the gun.

Law enforcement is now involved in working the case.

NCPS said the student will face disciplinary measures in accordance to the district's code of conduct.

"We urge all students to 'See something, Say something' and report concerns to a teacher or trusted adult. We are committed to keeping our community informed as the investigation continues," the district said in a statement.