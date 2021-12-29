Wake County SPCA looking for help finding dog with cancer a new home

Joyanna was surrendered in early December with a massive inoperable mammary Tumor, that has spread to her lungs.
In a Facebook post, the SPCA wrote, "We had 2 different veterinarians assess her condition and both agreed - her cancer has spread far too much for surgery or treatment to be an option, and that the best thing we can do is give Joyanna as much joy and love as possible in the time she has left. "
The SPCA went on to say Joyanna has spent most of her life outside, so it is important that they find a loving home for her.
CEO Kim Janzen says they often take in animals that need special care, but Joyanna is different.
"It's one of the most significant memory tumors I've seen in my career," said Janzen. "She's not in any discomfort, she is not in pain, and she just needs a spot to lay her head and be comfortable for the rest of her life,"
It's unclear how many litters Joyanna has had or how long she will live, because surgery is not an option.
"We've been very upfront about the length of her life. We don't know, it might be another week, it might be a few months, it might be another year,' said Janzen. "In this particular case what's best for Joyanna is for her to live in a very loving home, happy, comfortable and can live out the rest of her days in joy, no pun intended."
Janzen is encouraging anyone that is interested to put in an application and look into how else you can help.
"Right now, we have a triple match, where for every dollar the public gives will be matched by three additional dollars," said Janzen.
The Wake County SPCA is asking for donations to help Joyanna or dogs like Joyanna.
To learn more about Joyanna or make a donation to the Wake County SPCA website, click here