Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest man has been charged with murder in connection with the June 7 death of 50-year-old Edward Tivnan of Durham.

Daniel Peter Mohar, 34, is not in custody.

Mohar and Tivnan were on the patio at Social Games and Brews at 1007 W. Main St. around 10:15 p.m. on June 5 when an altercation occurred. Durham Police said Friday.

During the fight, Mohar allegedly struck Tivnan, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement, police said.

Tivnan was found unconscious on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

It appears to have been an isolated incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with additional information or knowledge of Mohar's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 28335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamwake forestmurderbarfighthomicide investigationman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Man dies after falling off boat at Hyco Lake, officials say
Man used old police badge while being pulled over, officials say
Now Open: Slice Pie Company pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh
Durham man arrested, accused of 4 armed robberies in 48 hours
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
Show More
New drug for postpartum depression will be available at end of June
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
More TOP STORIES News