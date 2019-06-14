Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest man has been charged with murder in connection with the June 7 death of 50-year-old Edward Tivnan of Durham.Daniel Peter Mohar, 34, is not in custody.Mohar and Tivnan were on the patio at Social Games and Brews at 1007 W. Main St. around 10:15 p.m. on June 5 when an altercation occurred. Durham Police said Friday.During the fight, Mohar allegedly struck Tivnan, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement, police said.Tivnan was found unconscious on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.It appears to have been an isolated incident, according to investigators.Anyone with additional information or knowledge of Mohar's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 28335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.