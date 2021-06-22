Wake Forest police search for armed man after woman stabbed

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- An urgent search is underway in Wake Forest after police said a man stabbed a woman while trying to steal her car.

It happened about 4 p.m. Monday on Durham Road in Wake Forest.

Wake Forest Police said it started with a traffic stop a short distance away.

They said the man ran away and less than an hour later, the woman was stabbed.

Police said the man is armed and dangerous and that people should lock their doors.

The woman was taken for treatment.
