WakeMed announces plans for new mental health facility in Garner

The project is set to break ground in 2024 and open by 2026.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- WakeMed announced plans for a mental health and wellbeing hospital in Garner.

WakeMed is joining federal and county and leaders in the Town of Garner to celebrate $12 million in funding for the facility.

"This is an enormous investment in our community and in the mental health care of our residents," Congresswoman Deborah Ross said. "And it is a long time coming, more than 20 years since the closing of Dorothea Dix was inevitable."

A total of $6 million will come from federal funding, and Wake County will match with another $6 million. Hospital officials hope the 150-bed hospital will be the start of a greater system catering to mental health care.

"It's frustrating when I can't get the help that those people so desperately want and need in a timely manner. And so today is really exciting that we are taking a step forward in building access to care that we so desperately need and want, " said Micah Krempasky, chief medical officer for mental health at WakeMed.

