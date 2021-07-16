Careers

Wake Tech teams with Red Hat to offer IT training classes

Wake Tech teams with Red Hat for IT training

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Tech is teaming up with Red Hat to bring high quality IT training to more students.

The community college is the first to offer Red Hat's Certified System Administrator training. That's a four-month certification course is designed to give students a unique set of skills for entry into an IT career.

The first classes begin in August.

To learn more or register for the class, click here.
