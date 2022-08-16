Wake Tech receives $600K grant for Latino, first-generation students

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Tech received a huge check on Tuesday specifically for first-generation and Latino students.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross presented the $600,000 check to the leaders of Wake Tech. The money will be used to fund the Wake Tech Reach Program.

They'll have three objectives:

-staff training

-providing middle and high school students with career exploration and coaching

-on-campus event to increase a sense of campus belonging

Latinos are more likely to be first-generation college students than any other racial or ethnic group, according to Excelencia in Education. And for current Latino students at Wake Tech, they say they're grateful for the federal support.

"First time, first generation is very scary. I really want to thank her and the leadership that provided that fund because it will benefit a lot of our students in the community," said Jenny Aviles Gervacia, a Wake Tech student.

Wake Tech will start receiving the funding in the fall.