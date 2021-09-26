1 person hurt in shooting at Mooresville Walmart

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was hurt in a shooting at North Carolina Walmart on Sunday.
A Mooresville Police Department official said the shooting happened at the store on Norman Station Boulevard around noon. Part of the store's parking lot is wrapped in crime tape.
The victim's identity and condition are currently unknown. No suspect information is available.
We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
