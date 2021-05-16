COVID-19 vaccine

Medical and community groups team up, vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds with Pfizer shots

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham-based community group called "We Are Ready for Life," or "W.A.R.4Life," partnered with several health care providers for a free vaccination clinic on Sunday. Their primary focus: 12 to 15 year olds and their families. With more than 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, organizers hoped for an enthusiastic response.

"Because we know that the more people in our community that are vaccinated, the quicker we are to get back to some sense of normalcy, and we're seeing some cases of young people still getting infected with COVID-19," said Donald Hughes of W.A.R.4Life.

"Many parents are very eager for their children to get vaccinated. Even younger than 12, they're asking if they can get vaccinated," said pediatrician Dr. Mary Braithwaite. "We encourage them to get vaccinated because we know what it does, that it helps reduce the likelihood that they'll have a severe disease from COVID or hospitalization."

Thirteen-year-old Larry arrived early with his mom, and before getting his shot told ABC11 why they came: "Because I don't want to get COVID-19, and I want to be safe."

Adults who came to the clinic site, set up in the parking lot outside TROSA's Thrift Store parking lot on North Roxboro Street, could also get their second Moderna vaccination or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"And there's plenty of other sites as well, around the area," Dr. Braithwaite said. "We want them to go where they can to get a vaccine."

"Contact the Durham County health department, they'll be offering the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 17 year olds. You can contact our organization, War4Life. But we will continue to host vaccination events targeting our young people. And we even have one in partnership with Durham Public Schools on May 22nd," said Hughes, whose group plans to arrange shots for 800 young people at Hillside high and Githens middle schools that day.
