A Raleigh man is facing charges after police say he left two children unattended while he became intoxicated at the Crabtree Valley Mall on Wednesday.According to court documents, 44-year-old Kevin Maina is accused of leaving a 10-year-old and 7-year-old alone.Authorities said Maina became intoxicated in the Cheesecake Factory, the Red Monkey Tavern and the Crabtree Ale House "without knowledge of where the children were."He is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.