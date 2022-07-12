Human leg found along NC coast believed to belong to missing 73-year-old kayaker

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A human leg found in the water along the North Carolina coast is believed to belong to a kayaker who went missing on New Year's Day.Onslow County Sheriff's Office said teens exploring Huggins Island near Swansboro found the leg over the weekend.A preliminary investigation made Onslow deputies believe the leg belonged to Warren Liner, 73. Liner vanished on the first day of 2022 while kayaking alone near Bear Island; his life jacket and kayak were found but his body was not.An official report, including results from a DNA test, remains pending.