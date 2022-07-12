Human leg found along NC coast believed to belong to missing 73-year-old kayaker

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A human leg found in the water along the North Carolina coast is believed to belong to a kayaker who went missing on New Year's Day.
Onslow County Sheriff's Office said teens exploring Huggins Island near Swansboro found the leg over the weekend.
A preliminary investigation made Onslow deputies believe the leg belonged to Warren Liner, 73. Liner vanished on the first day of 2022 while kayaking alone near Bear Island; his life jacket and kayak were found but his body was not.
An official report, including results from a DNA test, remains pending.
