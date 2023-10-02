Water tanker crashes into now condemned building in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water tanker crashed into a building in Dunn that is now condemned.

The water tanker from Flatiron Construction went through a building at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Granville Street.

When emergency crews arrived they found the truck had gone through 75% of the building and the building inspector condemned the building.

The roof collapsed once the truck was removed.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and remained on the scene.

A cause of the crash has not been released.