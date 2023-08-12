WATCH LIVE

3-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Wayne County

Saturday, August 12, 2023 10:25PM
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Sami Street in the Mar Mac Community. When deputies arrived they found a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital and later transferred to ECU Medical Center in Greenville.

The child's condition has not been released.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be accidental.

This is a breaking story, Check back for updates.

