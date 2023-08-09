WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1-year-old accidentally shot by 10-year-old in Rocky Mount, 2 arrested

WTVD logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 10:51PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were arrested and charged Wednesday after a one-year-old was accidentally shot while at home in Rocky Mount.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to a call from the Nash General Hospital Police about a one-year-old child who was shot at home in t00 block of River Road. When detectives arrived, they found that a 10-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot the one-year-old.

An investigation of the home determined that two women who lived in the home did not secure the gun from the children.

The one-year-old is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said Tosha Mayo, 48, and Yasmin Mayo, 26, are both being charged with storage of firearms to protect minors causes personal injury.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW