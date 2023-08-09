1-year-old accidentally shot by 10-year-old in Rocky Mount, 2 arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were arrested and charged Wednesday after a one-year-old was accidentally shot while at home in Rocky Mount.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to a call from the Nash General Hospital Police about a one-year-old child who was shot at home in t00 block of River Road. When detectives arrived, they found that a 10-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot the one-year-old.

An investigation of the home determined that two women who lived in the home did not secure the gun from the children.

The one-year-old is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said Tosha Mayo, 48, and Yasmin Mayo, 26, are both being charged with storage of firearms to protect minors causes personal injury.

