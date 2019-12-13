Wayne County deputy treated with Narcan after narcotics exposure

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wayne County sheriff's deputy had to be given the overdose antidote Narcan after he was exposed to narcotics during an investigation Wednesday.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Deputy B. Elrod was taking drug evidence from the scene of an overdose investigation on Doug Drive in Dudley about 5:40 p.m. when he had a medical emergency while in his patrol car.

Elrod was on the phone with a supervisor when he started having complications from exposure after handling the narcotics. He pulled over and able to give his location and deputies and EMS responded.

Responders administered the naloxone and Elrod was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
