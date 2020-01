Pregnant woman killed, found dead in car in ditch near Wayne County intersection

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pregnant woman was found dead in a car Wednesday night , according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.In a news release, Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said deputies found 29-year-old Cassia Renee Duval in the car in a ditch near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road around 11:15 p.m.Pierce said Duval's death is being investigated as a homicide, however, the details of her death are still under investigation.Duval's unborn child did not survive.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office believes this to be an isolated incident.