Wayne County woman found dead after welfare check has been identified

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home on Thursday.On Wednesday medical examiners identified the body as 72-year-old Joyce Eileen Law. No cause of death has been reported.Deputies knocked on the door in the 900 block of McArthur Pond Road in Mount Olive during a welfare check when the occupant of the home told them that a dead person was inside. Deputies then discovered a body that appeared to have been dead for a period of time.The body was removed and taken to Wayne UNC morgue and later taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh.This case remains under investigation.