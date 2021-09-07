Coronavirus

Wake school board to discuss face coverings, other COVID-19 protocols in Tuesday meeting

Wake school board meets to discuss COVID protocols

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County school board is currently discussing the district's COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting began with a work session with topics such as the COVID-19 dashboard and Delta variant.

The agenda says staffers will provide information about recent changes in face-covering guidance and share potential strategies for COVID-19 testing for student-athletes and employees.

Last week, the district required students involved in athletics, marching band and other student groups to start masking up, even outdoors, unless they are directly participating in games, practices and performances.

The district is considering making all students mask up outdoors, including recess.

Some parents spoke to ABC11, with some thinking that it is a step too far and others supporting the decision.

"I think protecting their health is the most important thing that can be done right now. I mean, yes it is hot. Is it an inconvenience but it can be done. I mean, my kids wear masks outside all the time," said Adriana de Souza e Silva, a Wake County parent.

Brian Groesser has three kids who go to Wake County schools. His son is trying out for his middle school football team.

"I don't really see the point of a football athlete, on a Friday night where it's 90 degrees outside, wearing a mask. It just doesn't make sense, especially when the next day you see NC State playing without masks in a stadium of 80,000 people," Groesser said.

During the meeting, Virtual Academy was discussed. The board said there are currently 10, 431 students enrolled, but there is a 4.5% vacancy rate in staffing.

In its presentation, the board called possible expansion "problematic." The ability to hire or contract additional staff to expand capacity is not feasible, according to the board. Contracting an online vendor is also likely not feasible.

The ongoing considerations include overenrolling courses, master schedule changes and concurrent teaching.

The board meeting began at 5:30 p.m. You can watch here.
