Winter weather in North Carolina means schools, churches and businesses will be closing.
This weather event will be confined to Sunday, although some lingering frozen conditions could stick around into Monday morning. However, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and many schools and businesses are already closed.
All that means the majority of closings during this storm are churches.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone:
CLOSINGS: List of businesses, churches closed Sunday due to NC winter storm
