State lawmakers get update on under fire hurricane relief program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers will get an update from a tax payer funded program that's under fire for not helping homeowners hit hardest by Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew.

NC Rebuild is run by the state, but backed by federal dollars. It helps low income homeowners fix or rebuild their hurricane-damaged homes.

For more than a year ABC11 Troubleshooter investigations exposed that thousands of homeowners in the program had to wait several months for help.

After those investigations, a legislative committee was formed to hold the program accountable.

Wednesday will be the third hearing to get an update from NC Rebuild on their progress.

More than 150 homes in the last 3 months are now completed, but there are still more than 3,000 applicants waiting, according to early numbers from the program.