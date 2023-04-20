First Alert Day: Saturday brings level 2 severe storm risk

There is a level 2 risk of severe storms for parts of the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures may reach into the 90s on Thursday, but a cold front this weekend will bring with it the risk of severe storms.

The front is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated storms. There is a level 2 risk of severe storms along Interstate 95 and a level 1 risk from the Triangle to the west.

Main concern from this new batch of potential severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, along with some locally heavy rain.

Timing

Scattered showers and storms could happen from around mid to late morning and last into the early evening. Another round of downpours with more clouds than sun should be expected in the afternoon and evening in certain areas around 3-4 p.m. By 8-9 p.m. the storms and clouds should move out of our area.

The storms could impact the North Carolina's biggest craft beer festival taking place in Raleigh on Saturday. Brewgaloo is in downtown Raleigh this weekend and Saturday's festivities are scheduled to take place from 12-8 p.m.