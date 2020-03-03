Weather

Rain moving out, making for pleasant evening in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain made for a soggy Super Tuesday, but the good news is the slight threat of severe weather has dissipated.

Remnants from the severe storms and deadly tornado that slammed Tennessee overnight brought rain to North Carolina but with minimal effects.

"The threat of severe weather is pretty much nonexistent," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday afternoon.



Most of the ABC11 viewing area was under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather early in the day as the rain moved in, mostly because of the possible threat of strong winds. That didn't happen, but rain moved through and out of the viewing area.

By 6:30 p.m., the rain was only present in Sampson County.

The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.

Tuesday's severe weather risk for North Carolina.

WTVD



Showers gave way to gorgeous sunsets, making for a pleasant end to Tuesday.

