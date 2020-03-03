Rain moving out, making for pleasant evening in central NC

Remnants from the severe storms and deadly tornado that slammed Tennessee overnight brought rain to North Carolina but with minimal effects.
"The threat of severe weather is pretty much nonexistent," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday afternoon.
The threat of severe weather is very low. Showers will move out early this evening! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VxIRu6zjuu— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) March 3, 2020
Most of the ABC11 viewing area was under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather early in the day as the rain moved in, mostly because of the possible threat of strong winds. That didn't happen, but rain moved through and out of the viewing area.
By 6:30 p.m., the rain was only present in Sampson County.
The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.
Showers gave way to gorgeous sunsets, making for a pleasant end to Tuesday.
