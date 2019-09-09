tropical weather

2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms

Hurricane Dorian is long gone, but we're still in the peak of hurricane season. Right now, we're watching two spots in the tropics.

The first wave north of Puerto Rico has a 20 percent chance of development as it moves through the Bahamas.

The chance of it becoming a tropical system is low. It will just bring extra rain to the Bahamas and southern Florida later this week.

Farther east, another wave has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm. The chances have gone down since Sunday.

It will have to battle strong wind shear as it moves west toward the Caribbean Sea. There's plenty of time to watch, and we'll keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle will not be a threat to land. It will continue to weaken as it moves north in the Atlantic.

