2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in North Carolina mountains

Location of the 2.5 magnitude earthquake from the U.S. Geological Survey.

MARSHALL, N.C. -- A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the North Carolina mountains Sunday.

The small quake happened before 4:30 p.m. in Marshall, which is about 30 minutes north of Asheville.

There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Marshall earthquake was one of 11 recorded above 2.5 magnitude in the United States in the past day--two were in Texas, with the rest happened in California.

The strongest of those quakes was a 3.6 magnitude in Searles Valley, California.
