NC under a Category 1 risk for severe weather; damaging winds possible

Remains from the severe storms that impacted Tennessee overnight will drift toward North Carolina, but the impact isn't expected to be life-threatening.
Most of the ABC11 viewing area is under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather as rain moves in this afternoon. The timing of the worst of the rain will be from 3 to 7 p.m. The biggest threat we'll face is the strong winds.
At least nine are dead from the storms in Tennessee.
RELATED | At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: Officials
Temperatures should get into the upper 60s. Showers are expected to end from west to east around midnight.