Dry But Chilly Weekend

Cold air has settled into the Triangle early this morning, and it will end up being one of the coldest mornings so far this winter season.Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s, and some outlying spots can reach the upper teens with the wind having died down. The lowest temperature so far this season is 24, which was reached on both Jan.21 and 22.Skies will be sunny this morning as high pressure shifts off to our east and offshore of the southern New England coastline by this afternoon. Some high clouds will stream in from the west this afternoon as a strong warm air advection regime begins to take shape.By the standards of this winter, today will feel quite cold, but it is only going to be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below average for the middle of February, with highs in the 40s.A weak storm system will approach the area on Sunday and can bring a shower or two, but the main impact will be an increase in cloud cover.Temperatures will rebound back to around average on Sunday as the wind flow turns back out of the southwest.The warming trend continues Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be a dry day with some sunshine and temperatures near 60. The next cold front will slide in from the northwest on Tuesday, but temperatures will climb into the middle 60s out ahead of that front. Despite the warmer air, showers will be present as the front pushes through the region later Tuesday and Tuesday night.Behind the front, some chillier air is likely to work into the region again from Wednesday to Friday of next week. While it appears it should be dry during that time frame with the front stalling well to our south, this is not a guarantee. We will have to continue to monitor just how far south the front gets to see if there could be some showers or a wintry mix on Thursday or Thursday night.Have a great day!Steve Stewart