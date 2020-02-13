Weather

Much Warmer This Weekend

Temperatures soared into the 70s and low 80s today as some sun and a southwest wind kicked in to push temperatures way up from yesterday. We're in for a warm and mostly dry weekend as southwest winds push temperatures to well above normal levels.

The weekend will feel more like early June with partly sunny skies and temperatures both days in the mid and upper 80s--about twenty degrees above average! There may be a stray shower this evening well northeast of the Triangle, but most spots will stay dry.

A cold front will approach the region on Sunday, but it appears that there will be very little rain with the front. It will turn cooler Monday, and rain chances will increase towards the middle of the week.

Stay safe and healthy!
Chris


