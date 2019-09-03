FSU, ECU, UNC Wilmington cancel classes because of Hurricane Dorian

East Carolina University, The University of North Carolina Wilmington, The University of North Carolina Pembroke, Fayetteville State University and Methodist University in Fayetteville have canceled classes in wake of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
ECU
Classes at East Carolina University starting at or after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 will be canceled along with all classes on Friday, Sept. 6.
UNCW
UNCW issued a mandatory campus evacuation for students beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6. According to a press release from the Office of University Relations, students are asked to begin evacuation.
The campus will continue to operate on regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. all university-sponsored and athletic events will be canceled.
Classes will reopen as soon as a decision is made by the university.
The university will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state and local agencies and will share information as it comes.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE
Classes will be canceled starting at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, September. Classes will resume on Monday. Students should monitor their Canvas accounts for any class assignments.
For employees, the University will operate under Condition 2: Suspended Operations, beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. and continuing until midnight on Thursday, All but mandatory operations will be suspended. Only mandatory employees should report to work.
STUDENTS
AllUNCW updates can be found here.
The Office of the Dean of Students will assist students who wish to evacuate but do not have an evacuation location.
Information regarding adjusted operating hours for campus services including the Fisher Student Center and University Union, campus dining, the Student Recreation Center, WAVE transit and parking, Randall Library, the Student Health Center and the Counseling Center will be available on the website for each of these services/locations.
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION
The weather hotline (888.657.5751) has been activated. Student phone numbers are automatically registered to receive UNCWAlert emergency notifications by voice and text message.
METHODIST CANCELS CLASSES
Methodist University has canceled classes for the remainder of this week, Sept. 3-6, along with all campus and athletic events through Sunday, Sept. 8.
Residence halls are scheduled to reopen Sunday, Sept. 8, at noon, pending further notification.
For all other matters, the university will remain open and operate on a regular schedule until further notice.
UNC PEMBROKE CANCELING CLASSES WEDNESDAY
UNC Pembroke says all classes will continue on a normal operating schedule until Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. All classes after 12:05 p.m. Wednesday through Friday will be canceled.
HURRICANE DORIAN
