RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Heavy rain worked its way through Raleigh Thursday afternoon, causing problems throughout the Triangle.Flash flooding became an issue downtown.A car was seen submerged in water off West Martin Street near Union Station, which saw significant flooding for a short period of time.Video from an ABC11 viewer showed that, at one point, the water was up to the windows of the car.The driver had to get out and abandon his car until the water receded.