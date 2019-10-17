accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 21 and 22.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20-25 meteors per hour. The moon will contest the shower, however, so it's important to keep your eyes away from the moon.

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Fayetteville teen missing for 22 days
Joe Biden coming to Durham for campaign trip
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
14-year-old hit, killed in Holly Springs identified
This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in North Carolina
Show More
Boxer dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
New Aldi store opens in Cary
$50,000 worth of cheese stolen over 2-year span
Florida could require a prescription for some sunscreens
More TOP STORIES News