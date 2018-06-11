HURRICANE

Hurricane Bud grows to Category 3 force off Mexico's Pacific coast

HOUSTON --
Hurricane Bud grew to Category 3 force off Mexico's Pacific coast Monday, though forecasters said it was likely to weaken before a possible brush with the resort-dotted southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph at midafternoon Monday. It was centered about 440 miles south-southeast of the tip of the Baja peninsula and was moving northwest at 7 mph.

Forecasters said the storm could strengthen a bit more before a slow weakening trend started Tuesday.

STORM READY 2018: Are you prepared for a hurricane?

"Significantly cooler waters around the southern tip of Baja California should reduce Bud's intensity below hurricane status before it reaches that land," the center said.

The center said the hurricane's core was moving farther from Mexico's southwestern coast but still could generate dangerous heavy surf and rip currents over the coming days. Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated patches of 10 inches, was possible over much of that region into Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Aletta weakened into remnant low-pressure system in the Pacific, far from the Mexican coast. The storm peaked on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & worldtropical weather
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
More hurricane
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News