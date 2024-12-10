Visitors welcomed back at the governor's residence in western NC

Shuttles were used this year to get people up to the property.

TOWN MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A holiday tradition continues in Town Mountain near Asheville at North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's western residence.

Visitors got to tour the 1939 home, which has belonged to the state since 1964, and see its holiday decorations.

Because of Helene damage on the property and on the roads leading up to the residence, visitors had to take shuttles this year.

ABC11 caught up with Donald and Jean Penland, two visitors who have taken part in the tours several times before.

"We just love to come and visit the governor's western residence," Jean said. "We want to thank Governor Cooper for the wonderful job he's done, for all the areas that he's reached out to help the devastation in our area."

This home is one of just four official second governor's residences in the United States.

