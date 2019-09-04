Hurricane Dorian: Storm lashes east coast of Florida, after Bahamas path of destruction

At 5 a.m., the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Dorian is about 95 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 105 mph with gusts up to 125 mph. It's moving to the north northwest at 8 mph.
Dorian's projected path still has it riding up the East Coast along Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Dorian could make landfall anywhere from around Charleston, South Carolina, to the North Carolina Outer Banks--or it could stay out to sea completely.
Here are the 5 AM Wednesday, September 4 Key Messages on Hurricane #Dorian.
Small shifts in the storm's ultimate path could create very different weather conditions in various cities in all of the affected states.
As for timing, Dorian's eye is expected to push north, parallel with the Georgia coast by Thursday morning. Throughout the day Thursday, the storm will move off the coast of South Carolina.
All day Thursday, areas in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will receive rain and wind from the storm.
By Friday morning, the eye of Dorian will likely be near Wilmington, North Carolina.
Dorian really picks up speed Friday, pushing through the North Carolina coast. It is expected to be well off to see by Saturday morning.
Dorian virtually stalled over the northwestern Bahamas in recent days as a Category 5 storm that caused widespread devastation in parts of the island archipelago.
It was the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas. At least seven deaths were reported there though the full scope of the disaster still remains unknown.
While the wind speed has decreased slightly, the size of the storm actually grew. NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.
Expected impacts from Dorian Thursday and Thursday night.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of North Carolina.
On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.
