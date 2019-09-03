hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian NC: Path tracks up North Carolina coast, projected to hit Thursday

Winds are increasing along parts of Florida's East Coast as Hurricane Dorian tracks offshore in the Atlantic.

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update showed the hurricane has sustained wind of 110 miles an hour (that is the strongest sustained wind a hurricane can have without being classified as a Category 3 storm). The storm, which was listed as stationary for several hours, is now moving at 6 mph.

Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and says two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

RELATED: North Carolina animal shelters taking in pets, livestock ahead of storm

While the wind speed decreased slightly, the size of the storm actually grew. NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.



Dorian is expected to continue moving Tuesday and will pick up speed into Wednesday and Thursday--moving up the East Coast from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for most of North Carolina.

"Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Dorian will be off the North Carolina coast Thursday night or Friday morning. The good news is the storm will be picking up speed, so it will not stay in the Carolinas for long. It should have moved off by Friday evening.

MORE: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

EMBED More News Videos

Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions.



Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.

PREPARE FOR THE STORM

While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfloridahurricane doriantropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Animal shelters taking in pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker: WATCH NOW
Evacuation orders begin on NC coast, hurricane watch issued
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian gains speed as it closes in on Florida
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Animal shelters taking in pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian
NC hotels going pet-friendly in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation orders begin on NC coast, hurricane watch issued
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
NC judges toss district maps drawn for GOP advantage
Show More
NC man reunites with his former little through Big Brothers Big Sisters
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 3
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
FSU, ECU, UNCW cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News