Hurricane Dorian NC: Path tracks up North Carolina coast, projected to hit Thursday

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update showed the hurricane has sustained wind of 110 miles an hour (that is the strongest sustained wind a hurricane can have without being classified as a Category 3 storm). The storm, which was listed as stationary for several hours, is now moving at 6 mph.
Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and says two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
While the wind speed decreased slightly, the size of the storm actually grew. NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.
Expected impacts from Dorian Thursday and Thursday night. Stay safe! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2KDT08WuFt— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 3, 2019
Dorian is expected to continue moving Tuesday and will pick up speed into Wednesday and Thursday--moving up the East Coast from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for most of North Carolina.
"Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
Dorian will be off the North Carolina coast Thursday night or Friday morning. The good news is the storm will be picking up speed, so it will not stay in the Carolinas for long. It should have moved off by Friday evening.
Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.
Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.
