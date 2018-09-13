HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach as tropical storm nears

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018. (AccuWeather)

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

Outer bands from the hurricane are now lashing land, at least a full day before the National Hurricane Center expects the storm's eye to blow ashore around the North Carolina-South Carolina line.

In video captured by AccuWeather, you can see huge waves building higher and higher and getting closer to homes right there near the sand.

Outer bands from the hurricane are beginning to show effects on the coast.
