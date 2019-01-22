WEATHER

It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car

EMBED </>More Videos

Why your car doesn't always have ice on it when its cold.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It is another brutally cold morning out there for us in central North Carolina. So, if it is so cold out, why isn't there always frost or ice on your car in the morning?

Well, it all has to do with the dew point.

For years Big Weather has been asked, "Why do you show the dew point (or DP) on your forecast?"

The short answer is it's the best way to tell how much moisture is in the air. People like to hear the relative humidity, but it doesn't always tell the real story.

Winter wellness for your pets

The warmer it is, the more moisture a parcel (a parcel is like a balloon full of air without the balloon around it) of air can hold.

If there is 100 percent humidity at 20 degrees, you can get chapped lips. Mix 100 percent humidity with 70 degrees and the sweat pours off you.

The higher the temperature, the more water it can hold. That's why we don't care about relative humidity in the weather center as much as what the DP is. So, what is it?

The dew point is the temperature at which, if we cooled a parcel of air down to, the air would become saturated (it can't hold any more moisture), and dew would form.

By the way, fog forms when we the air temperature drops to the DP. It can't keep any more moisture in and we see the moisture in the form of water droplets. In a cloud, the temperature and DP are the same numbers.

When we get a summer night with a dew point of 60, and the temperature gets down to 62, we will get dew on the grass because the grass actually cooled to 60 degrees and dew condensed on the cool surface.

Lowest temperature ever recorded in every state

Now back to Sunday night. We had dew points of -4. That means we'd have to get your windshield down to -4 degrees for frost to form.

And it was cold yesterday (17 degrees), but not that cold. So, we didn't see the moisture condense, and we didn't see frost form.

On Tuesday, around 1 a.m. our temperature at RDU was 18 degrees, but the DP was 10. Some metal surfaces (and windshields) dropped to around 10 and we got some frost.

Now, just a couple hours later, the DP dropped and the temperature stayed the same. As the distance grew between the numbers, it was harder for frost to form and that's why it is just a light coating this morning.

If the numbers had been closer, for a longer period of time, the frost on your windshield would be thicker.

One other note, with the dew points so low, the amount of water in the air is so small that we, as humans, really feel the effects of the dry air.

We get dry skin. We get chapped lips. Because the air is so dry, it absorbs the water from our bodies, from our skin, and our lips. When the DP is higher, and there's more moisture in the air, the water stays with us.

Now, go find your ChapStick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathericecarcoldwinterDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Still Chilly Today
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
More Weather
Top Stories
Exclusive: Cary man stuck on tarmac in Canada for 19 hours speaks about ordeal
On the eve of NC election fraud court case, parties set tone, Harris falls ill
Family of Fayetteville man struck and killed in wheelchair seeks answers
Neighbor describes finding body of teen killed after leaving Hoke Co. party
Mom watches son take final breaths after accidental shooting
Attorneys for Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot argue for his release
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Show More
No. 11 Tar Heels bury No. 10 Virginia Tech under 3-point avalanche
Family: Body recovered from Neuse River is truck driver
Young Franklin County rapper nails performance at Atlanta MLK event
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
More News